Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

NYSE SPR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.26. 89,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,049. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

