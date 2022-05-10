Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 3,856 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,035,000 after buying an additional 718,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,920,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,826,000 after buying an additional 765,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.78. 2,669,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,735,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.