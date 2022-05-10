Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE ARW traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,889. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.11 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.