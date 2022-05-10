Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $4.85 on Tuesday, hitting $197.86. 14,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.04. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,348 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,817. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.