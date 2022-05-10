Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBI. Stephens started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.