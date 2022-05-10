CUTcoin One Day Volume Reaches $752.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $752.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002144 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00150908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00020538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.17 or 0.00364057 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 163,839,693 coins and its circulating supply is 159,839,693 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

