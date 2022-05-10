CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 44.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6,724.5% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.69. 126,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,480,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

