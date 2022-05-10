Cyclone Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $1.92 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $74,750.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $73.03 or 0.00230505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005915 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00349754 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001407 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1,798.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

