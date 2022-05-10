Cypress Capital LLC Buys 79 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 597,675 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1,647.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after buying an additional 416,592 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 481.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after buying an additional 332,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $46,661,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.95. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

