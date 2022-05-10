Cypress Capital LLC Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,836,000 after buying an additional 730,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

KMB traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $138.95. 2,040,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,855 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

