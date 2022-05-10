Cypress Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,842 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,512,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,784,461. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

