Cypress Capital LLC Has $46.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $199.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,598,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,689. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $196.55 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.