Cypress Capital LLC Invests $265,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA traded up $12.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $800.04. 28,057,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,671,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $945.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $988.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $828.85 billion, a PE ratio of 108.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $958.69.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

