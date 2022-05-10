Cypress Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cypress Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,651.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,951. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $155.77 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.