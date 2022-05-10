Cypress Capital LLC Purchases 7,851 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 992,149 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,727,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,253,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 218,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,144. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

