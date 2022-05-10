Cypress Capital LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,709,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $319.06 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

