Cypress Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $937,850,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $400.71. 10,353,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,174,394. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $396.51 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

