Cypress Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Cypress Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.49. 532,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,087. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.