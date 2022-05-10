Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 558.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

DHR stock opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.13. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $237.70 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

