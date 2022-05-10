Databroker Hits Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Databroker has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $319.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

