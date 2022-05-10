Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,544 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.95% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after purchasing an additional 193,753 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DWLD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,624. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.