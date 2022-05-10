Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 160,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,731. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,074.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

