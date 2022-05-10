DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.91. 788,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,557. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.94. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.55%. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after acquiring an additional 112,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

