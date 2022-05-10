DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $70.88 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,927,136,595 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

