DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $70.88 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,927,136,595 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

