DECOIN (DTEP) Price Reaches $0.0938 on Exchanges

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $4,630.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002761 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000705 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,998,591 coins and its circulating supply is 56,768,801 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

