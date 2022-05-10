Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.53.

NYSE DE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,384. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.59. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

