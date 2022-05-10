DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stake Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 217,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

