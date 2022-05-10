DerivaDAO Hits One Day Volume of $620,123.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $45.35 million and approximately $620,123.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00005548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00527875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037364 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00098458 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,792.71 or 2.06850437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.