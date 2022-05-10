Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 319

Trainline (LON:TRNGet Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 268 ($3.30) to GBX 319 ($3.93) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 350 ($4.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.03) to GBX 241 ($2.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 338.20 ($4.17).

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 290.40 ($3.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 257.25. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 458.20 ($5.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

