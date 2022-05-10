Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $150.00. The stock traded as low as $128.89 and last traded at $128.97, with a volume of 15525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.38.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

About Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

