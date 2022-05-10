Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $24.48

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.48, but opened at $23.93. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 356,591 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.78.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.