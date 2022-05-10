DMScript Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, DMScript has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market cap of $46,479.15 and approximately $8.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00533334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00095866 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,988.98 or 2.03125235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars.

