Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) to announce $31.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. Docebo posted sales of $21.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $146.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $151.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $196.81 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $208.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCBO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of DCBO stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,155. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.37 and a beta of 2.06. Docebo has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Docebo by 32.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Docebo by 177.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Docebo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Docebo by 226.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

