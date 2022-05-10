Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 310 ($3.82) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 330 ($4.07).

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at 4.90 on Tuesday.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

