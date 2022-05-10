Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.09. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $3.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $16.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.04.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.72. 509,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,156. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $327.12 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.