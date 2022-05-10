Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 766,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.85. 153,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,975,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.24. General Electric has a 12-month low of $72.54 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.69.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.