Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.51. 2,729,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,403,137. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.