Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

AMGN stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.82. 73,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

