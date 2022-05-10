Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,895 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus decreased their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.76.

EBAY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. 228,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

