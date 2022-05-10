Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Declares $0.99 Quarterly Dividend

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 68.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

NYSE:DUK opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.78. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

