Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

DUK traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $108.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,840. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

