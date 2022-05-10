Duke Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.985 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Duke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.
Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.
In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.
About Duke Energy (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
