Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.270-2.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 2,585,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,255,000 after acquiring an additional 385,113 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 88,449 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

