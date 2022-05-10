DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

KSM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 21,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

