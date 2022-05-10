Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $132.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 12.04%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

