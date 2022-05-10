Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.20

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 1159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $507.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.50%.

In other news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 241,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $3,386,364.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,161 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,502. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

