Eaton Co. plc (ETN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on May 27th

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Eaton has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eaton has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eaton to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

ETN opened at $147.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,354,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,043,000 after acquiring an additional 145,960 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

