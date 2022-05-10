Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.80. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.55. 106,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,350. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.95. Eaton has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.