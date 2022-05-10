Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

CEV opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

